2008 Renault Megane Sport Dci 175 X84 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2008 Renault Megane Sport Dci 175 X84 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 Renault Megane Sport Dci 175. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1514 mm
Tracking Rear 1521 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2617 mm
Height 1437 mm
Length 4228 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1380 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1895 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower Scuttle
Compliance Location Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
VIN Number Vf1Bmsw0680123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

