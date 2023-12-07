Specifications for the 2008 Renault Trafic 2.0 Dci Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Renault Trafic 2.0 Dci Lwb L2H1 2.0L Diesel 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|162 mm
|Wheelbase
|3498 mm
|Height
|1959 mm
|Length
|5182 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1794 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2925 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|214 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|290 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Panhard Rod, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Flbhb600000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,000
Current Renault Trafic pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|L1 Swb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$51,000
|L1 Swb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$49,000
|L1 Swb Premium 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,000
|L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$53,000
|L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$51,000
|L2 Lwb Crew Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$58,000
|L2 Lwb Premium 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$56,000
|L2 Lwb Crew Lifestyle 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,000