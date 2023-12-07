WhichCar
2008 Ssangyong Actyon Sports (4X4) Q100 2.0L Diesel Double Cab Utility

2008 Ssangyong Actyon Sports (4X4) Q100 2.0L Diesel Double Cab Utility details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2008 Ssangyong Actyon Sports (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 193 mm
Wheelbase 3060 mm
Height 1755 mm
Length 4965 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1912 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2740 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 830 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 212 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/75 R16
Rear Tyre 225/75 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kpada1Eks7P123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Korea