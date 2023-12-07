Specifications for the 2008 Ssangyong Kyron 2.0 Xdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Ssangyong Kyron 2.0 Xdi D100 My08 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Height
|1755 mm
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1950 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|232 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|104 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kptt0*1Ks5P000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats