Specifications for the 2008 Ssangyong Rexton Rx270 Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Ssangyong Rexton Rx270 Limited Y200 My07 Upgrade 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1830 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2099 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2760 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|760 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|242 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|402 Nm
|Makimum Power
|137 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kpth0*1Fs6P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Side Steps
- Traction Control System
Current Ssangyong Rexton pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Adventure (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$50,200
|Elx (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$46,100
|Ultimate Sport Pack (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$55,600
|Ultimate (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$53,600
|Adventure (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$51,510
|Elx (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$47,300
|Ultimate Sport Pack (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$57,000
|Ultimate (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$55,000