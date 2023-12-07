WhichCar
2008 Subaru Impreza Wrx Sti-R My08 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2008 Subaru Impreza Wrx Sti-R My08 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 Subaru Impreza Wrx Sti-R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2625 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4415 mm
Width 1795 mm
Kerb Weight 1505 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1980 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 475 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 243 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 407 Nm
Makimum Power 221 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jf1Grfk%#8G000111
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Subaru Impreza pricing and specs

2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $36,700
2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $30,400
2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $33,800
2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $37,990
2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $31,490
2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $34,990