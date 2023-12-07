Specifications for the 2008 Subaru Liberty 2.5I Heritage. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Subaru Liberty 2.5I Heritage My08 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1405 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1935 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|555 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|213 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jf1Bp9K%#7G001234
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer