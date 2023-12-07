Specifications for the 2008 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R (7 Seat) My09 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Elec Sport
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4865 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1918 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2586 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|275 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|4S4Wxfku58S011123
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights