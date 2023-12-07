Specifications for the 2008 Toyota Trd Aurion 3500Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Toyota Trd Aurion 3500Sl Gsv40R 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1562 mm
|Ground Clearance
|104 mm
|Wheelbase
|2775 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4890 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1645 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|257 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|241 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Transverse Link
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6T153Kk400X001001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power Mirrors
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $2,025
- Satellite Navigation - $3,927