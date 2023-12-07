WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Trd
  4. Aurion 3500Sl

2008 Toyota Trd Aurion 3500Sl Gsv40R 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2008 Toyota Trd Aurion 3500Sl Gsv40R 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2008 Toyota Trd Aurion 3500Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1572 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Ground Clearance 104 mm
Wheelbase 2775 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4890 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1645 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 257 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 241 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Transverse Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
VIN Number 6T153Kk400X001001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia