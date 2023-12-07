WhichCar
2008 Volkswagen Beetle TDI 9C My08 Upgrade 1.9L Diesel 3D Hatchback

2008 Volkswagen Beetle TDI 9C My08 Upgrade 1.9L Diesel 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 Volkswagen Beetle TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1508 mm
Tracking Rear 1487 mm
Ground Clearance 102 mm
Wheelbase 2516 mm
Height 1498 mm
Length 4129 mm
Width 1721 mm
Kerb Weight 1233 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Rear Seat
Compliance Location Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Wvwzzz9Czym123456
Country Manufactured Germany