Specifications for the 2008 Volkswagen Caddy Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Volkswagen Caddy Life 2K My08 1.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Wheelbase
|2682 mm
|Height
|1833 mm
|Length
|4405 mm
|Width
|1802 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1471 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2251 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|167 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kz6X123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System