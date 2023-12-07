Specifications for the 2008 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Life 2K My09 1.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|3002 mm
|Height
|1834 mm
|Length
|4875 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1701 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1315 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|180 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kz6X123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Electronic Stability Program - $690
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $790