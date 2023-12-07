Specifications for the 2008 Volkswagen Caravelle Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Volkswagen Caravelle Swb 7H 2.5L Diesel 3D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1970 mm
|Length
|4890 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2033 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|970 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|CO2 Emissions
|221 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz7Hz7*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Fog Lights - Front - $445
- Metallic Paint - $1,450
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Satellite Navigation - $4,450
Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
