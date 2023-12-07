Specifications for the 2008 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI 3C My08 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2709 mm
|Height
|1472 mm
|Length
|4765 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1526 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|178 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Cz6*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $590
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,990
- Fog Lights - Front - $490
- Leather Upholstery - $2,990
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Power front seats - $1,490
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Satellite Navigation - $2,990
- Premium Sound System - $1,990
- Xenon Headlights - $2,290
