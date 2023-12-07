WhichCar
2008 Volkswagen Passat R36 3C My08 Upgrade 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2008 Volkswagen Passat R36 3C My08 Upgrade 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2008 Volkswagen Passat R36. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1548 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Ground Clearance 111 mm
Wheelbase 2709 mm
Height 1447 mm
Length 4806 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1681 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 254 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Cz7*123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

