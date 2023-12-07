Specifications for the 2008 Volkswagen Passat R36. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Volkswagen Passat R36 3C My08 Upgrade 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1548 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|111 mm
|Wheelbase
|2709 mm
|Height
|1456 mm
|Length
|4820 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1747 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|254 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|220 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Cz7*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Satellite Navigation - $2,490
- Premium Sound System - $1,990
