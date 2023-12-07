Specifications for the 2008 Volvo C70 Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Volvo C70 Le My09 2.4L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4528 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1646 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2090 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|229 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Mc3849J6123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Heated Front Seats - $325
- Komfort Pack - $3,850
- Leather Steering Wheel - $900
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Premium Sound System - $975
- Teknik Pack - $6,300
- Xenon Headlights - $2,500