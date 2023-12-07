Specifications for the 2008 Volvo S80 V8 AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Volvo S80 V8 AWD My07 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1578 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|2835 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4851 mm
|Width
|1876 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1742 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|578 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|284 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5950
|Torque RPM
|3950
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|232 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Yv1As855671123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,950
- Heated Rear Seats - $495
- Leather Trim Special - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,350
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,200
- Power Sunroof - $2,150
- Satellite Navigation - $3,950