Specifications for the 2008 Volvo V50 2.4 Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Volvo V50 2.4 Le My08 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1452 mm
|Length
|4514 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1443 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1875 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Mw384242123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $805
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $795
- Dynamic Stability Control - $2,190
- Heated Front Seats - $315
- Metallic Paint - $1,350
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $500
- Power front seat Passenger - $1,950
- Power Sunroof - $2,100
- Satellite Navigation - $3,900
- Premium Sound System - $930
- Xenon Headlights - $2,100