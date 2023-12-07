WhichCar
2009 Alfa Romeo 147 Selespeed Facelift 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2009 Alfa Romeo 147 Selespeed Facelift 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Auto Selespeed
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2009 Alfa Romeo 147 Selespeed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1512 mm
Tracking Rear 1509 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2546 mm
Height 1442 mm
Length 4223 mm
Width 1729 mm
Kerb Weight 1250 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1770 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 211 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 181 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 215/45 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zar93700012345678
Country Manufactured Italy