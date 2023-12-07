WhichCar
2009 Alfa Romeo 159 3.2 V6 Ti 08 Release 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2009 Alfa Romeo 159 3.2 V6 Ti 08 Release 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2009 Alfa Romeo 159 3.2 V6 Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 111 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1422 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1828 mm
Kerb Weight 1680 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 275 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 322 Nm
Makimum Power 191 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zar93900012345678
Country Manufactured Italy