2009 Alfa Romeo 159 Sportwagon 1.9 Jtd 1.9L Diesel 4D Wagon

2009 Alfa Romeo 159 Sportwagon 1.9 Jtd 1.9L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2009 Alfa Romeo 159 Sportwagon 1.9 Jtd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1422 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1828 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rear Lhs On Floor Panel
VIN Number Zar93900012345678
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Italy