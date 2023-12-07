Specifications for the 2009 Alfa Romeo 166 Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Alfa Romeo 166 Ti 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Auto Sportronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1542 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1416 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|310 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|265 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zar93600012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights