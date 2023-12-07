WhichCar
2009 Alfa Romeo Brera 3.2 Jts V6 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2009 Alfa Romeo Brera 3.2 Jts V6 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2009 Alfa Romeo Brera 3.2 Jts V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1559 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2528 mm
Height 1341 mm
Length 4410 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1630 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 289 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 322 Nm
Makimum Power 191 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
VIN Number Zar93900012345678
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy