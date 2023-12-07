Specifications for the 2009 Alfa Romeo Brera 3.2 Jts V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Alfa Romeo Brera 3.2 Jts V6 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2528 mm
|Height
|1341 mm
|Length
|4410 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1630 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|289 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|322 Nm
|Makimum Power
|191 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Zar93900012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sunroof
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,750