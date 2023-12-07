Specifications for the 2009 Alfa Romeo GT 3.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Alfa Romeo GT 3.2 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2596 mm
|Height
|1355 mm
|Length
|4489 mm
|Width
|1763 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|295 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Transverse Control Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar93700012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $950