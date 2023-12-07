WhichCar
2009 Audi A3 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro Amb 8P 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2009 Audi A3 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro Amb 8P 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2009 Audi A3 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro Amb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1423 mm
Length 4286 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1410 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1970 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 216 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5100
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz8Px5A123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

