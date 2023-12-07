WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A4
  4. 2.0 TFSI Avant Quattro

2009 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Avant Quattro B8 (8K) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2009 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Avant Quattro B8 (8K) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2009 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Avant Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1564 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 129 mm
Wheelbase 2808 mm
Height 1436 mm
Length 4703 mm
Width 1826 mm
Kerb Weight 1605 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2175 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 183 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4300
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8K#9%123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A4 pricing and specs

35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $66,300
35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $69,100
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $74,811
Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $76,734
45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $77,869