Specifications for the 2009 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8T 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2751 mm
|Height
|1383 mm
|Length
|4625 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1735 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2235 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|185 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Tx8A123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,165
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,430
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,945
- Dynamic Drive - $3,600
- Metallic Paint - $1,695
- Satellite Navigation - $5,900
- S Line Pack - $5,850
- Sports Suspension - $589
Current Audi A5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$92,969
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$78,500
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$98,069
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$106,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$102,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200