Specifications for the 2009 Audi A6 3.2 Fsi Quattro Avant. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Audi A6 3.2 Fsi Quattro Avant 4F 3.1L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1612 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2843 mm
|Height
|1463 mm
|Length
|4933 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1775 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2370 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|595 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|265 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Fx5N111112
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,895
- Premium Sound System - $1,895
- Xenon Headlights - $2,500
Current Audi A6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$94,175
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$113,469
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,469
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,375
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$104,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,500
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$133,800
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,100
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$91,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,100
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$117,100
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,200