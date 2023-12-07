WhichCar
2009 Audi A8 4.2 Quattro 4E 05 Upgrade 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2009 Audi A8 4.2 Quattro 4E 05 Upgrade 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2009 Audi A8 4.2 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1619 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2944 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 5051 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1875 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 290 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 246 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Bag Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Air Bag Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Trapezoidal Link, Wishbones

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Ex3N123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

