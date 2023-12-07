WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A8
  4. 4.2 TDI Quattro

2009 Audi A8 4.2 TDI Quattro 4E 06 Upgrade 4.1L Diesel 4D Sedan

2009 Audi A8 4.2 TDI Quattro 4E 06 Upgrade 4.1L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2009 Audi A8 4.2 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A8 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1629 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2944 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 5062 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1945 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2545 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 290 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 240 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Ex%N123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A8 pricing and specs

50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $201,375
L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $221,375