2009 Audi A8 L 3.0 TDI Quattro 4E 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1619 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|3074 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|5181 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|227 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|171 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Rear Air Suspension, Trapezoidal Link, Wishbones
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Ex%N123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension - $2,400
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,100
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,200
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $990
- Comfort Seats Front - $5,600
- Luxury Pack - $11,900
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Power Sunroof - $3,800
- Satellite Navigation - $6,050
- Sports pack - $11,000
- Premium Sound System - $3,000
- Television - $2,950
