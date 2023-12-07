WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Q7
  4. 3.0 TDI Quattro Ltd Ed

2009 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quattro Ltd Ed My09 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2009 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quattro Ltd Ed My09 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2009 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quattro Ltd Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi Q7 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1689 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 3002 mm
Height 1772 mm
Length 5086 mm
Width 2000 mm
Kerb Weight 2295 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2990 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 695 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 282 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 171 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R21
Rear Tyre 275/40 R21
Front Rim Size 9X21
Rear Rim Size 9X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
Compliance Location Rear Pass Side Quarter Panel
VIN Number Wauzzz4Lx7D123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q7 pricing and specs

45 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $117,169
45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $108,469
50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $127,869
55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $127,969
45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,400