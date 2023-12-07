Specifications for the 2009 Audi Q7 3.6 Fsi Quattro Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Audi Q7 3.6 Fsi Quattro Se My09 Upgrade 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1689 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|3002 mm
|Height
|1772 mm
|Length
|5086 mm
|Width
|2000 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2205 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|4
|CO2 Emissions
|304 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|Compliance Location
|Rear Pass Side Quarter Panel
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Lx7D123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,642
- Air Suspension - $6,091
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,720
- Leather Upholstery - $5,137
- Metallic Paint - $2,120
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $1,800
- Power front seats Special - $4,979
- Power Sunroof - $4,461
- Power Tailgate - $1,155
- Satellite Navigation - $7,150
- Towbar - $3,072
- Television - $2,700
- Xenon Headlights - $3,167
Current Audi Q7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$117,169
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$108,469
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,869
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,969
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,400
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,200
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,000
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$106,500
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,500
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400