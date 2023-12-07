Specifications for the 2009 Audi Q7 4.2 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Audi Q7 4.2 TDI Quattro My09 Upgrade 4.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1639 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1681 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|3002 mm
|Height
|1772 mm
|Length
|5086 mm
|Width
|2000 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2420 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2935 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|294 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|13.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|760 Nm
|Makimum Power
|240 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|Compliance Location
|Rear Pass Side Quarter Panel
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Lx7D123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Air Suspension
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Towbar
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
- Television
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,919
- Leather Trim Special - $2,648
- Leather Extended Coverage - $2,010
- Metallic Paint - $2,120
- Power Sunroof - $4,661
- Audi S line Pack - $3,181
- Premium Sound System - $12,181
Current Audi Q7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$117,169
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$108,469
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,869
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,969
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,400
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,200
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,000
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$106,500
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,500
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400