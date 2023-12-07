Specifications for the 2009 Audi Q7 6.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Audi Q7 6.0 TDI Quattro My10 Upgrade 5.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1651 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1681 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|3002 mm
|Height
|1697 mm
|Length
|5086 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2635 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3405 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|765 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|298 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|11.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|1000 Nm
|Makimum Power
|368 kW
|Front Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10X21
|Rear Rim Size
|10X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side On Rear Door
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Lxad123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Towbar
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
- Television
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Lane Change Warning - $1,625
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,425
