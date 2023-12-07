Specifications for the 2009 Audi Rs 6 4F My09. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Audi Rs 6 4F My09 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1614 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2846 mm
|Height
|1456 mm
|Length
|4928 mm
|Width
|1889 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1985 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2565 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|331 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|426 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|45000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Fx9N123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,449
- Performance Brake Package - $20,867
- Reversing Camera - $1,271
