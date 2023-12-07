WhichCar
2009 Audi S3 Sportback 8P 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2009 Audi S3 Sportback 8P 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2009 Audi S3 Sportback. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1506 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1402 mm
Length 4302 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1495 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2055 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 201 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 188 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Wauzzz8Px9A123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S3 pricing and specs

2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $77,500
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $75,400
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $71,300
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $72,800