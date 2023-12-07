WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. S6
  4. V10 Fsi Quattro

2009 Audi S6 V10 Fsi Quattro 4F 5.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2009 Audi S6 V10 Fsi Quattro 4F 5.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2009 Audi S6 V10 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi S6 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2843 mm
Height 1449 mm
Length 4916 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1910 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 299 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 540 Nm
Makimum Power 320 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R19
Rear Tyre 265/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Arms
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz4Fx7N123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S6 pricing and specs

2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $158,769
2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $169,100
2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $148,000