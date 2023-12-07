WhichCar
2009 Audi S8 V10 Fsi Quattro 4E 5.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2009 Audi S8 V10 Fsi Quattro 4E 5.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2009 Audi S8 V10 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1619 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2944 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 5051 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1940 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 4
CO2 Emissions 321 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 540 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R20
Rear Tyre 265/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9.0X20
Rear Rim Size 9.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Ex%N123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

