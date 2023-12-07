WhichCar
2009 BMW 1 20I E87 My09 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2009 BMW 1 20I E87 My09 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2009 BMW 1 20I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1484 mm
Tracking Rear 1497 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4227 mm
Width 1751 mm
Kerb Weight 1260 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1760 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 665 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 178 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Wbauf52020Pm62113
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

