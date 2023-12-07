Specifications for the 2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Sessanta (60Th Ann). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Sessanta (60Th Ann) 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual F1 Shift
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1688 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1641 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1344 mm
|Length
|4902 mm
|Width
|1957 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1849 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|108 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|20.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7250
|Torque RPM
|5250
|Maxiumum Torque
|588 Nm
|Makimum Power
|397 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|VIN Number
|Zffay54D000000001
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Traction Control System