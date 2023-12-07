Specifications for the 2009 Fiat 500 Lounge. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Fiat 500 Lounge 1.2L Diesel 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1414 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1488 mm
|Length
|3546 mm
|Width
|1627 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1003 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|110 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa31200012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sunroof
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $950
- Leather Upholstery - $1,450
- Metallic Paint - $750
- Power Sunroof - $1,950
