Specifications for the 2009 Ford Fiesta Cl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Ford Fiesta Cl Ws 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|103 mm
|Wheelbase
|2489 mm
|Height
|1481 mm
|Length
|3950 mm
|Width
|1709 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1097 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|125 Nm
|Makimum Power
|71 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/50 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/50 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Jxxgajj%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $320
- Safety Pack - $1,000