2009 Ford Focus Coupe-Cabriolet Lv 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2009 Ford Focus Coupe-Cabriolet Lv 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2009 Ford Focus Coupe-Cabriolet. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1456 mm
Length 4509 mm
Width 1834 mm
Kerb Weight 1465 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 185 Nm
Makimum Power 107 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Xxxludx%$12345
Country Manufactured Germany