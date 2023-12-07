Specifications for the 2009 Great Wall Sa220 (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Great Wall Sa220 (4X2) Cc 2.2L Petrol Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|2
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1405 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1420 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|3025 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|5160 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1525 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2380 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|855 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Air Pollution
|4.5
|CO2 Emissions
|246 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Rear Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
|VIN Number
|Lgwca21797C000111
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350