Specifications for the 2009 Great Wall V240 (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Great Wall V240 (4X2) K2 2.4L Petrol Dual Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|309 mm
|Wheelbase
|3050 mm
|Height
|1730 mm
|Length
|5040 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1660 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2660 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|251 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Rear Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
|VIN Number
|Lgwdb317%&B000111
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350