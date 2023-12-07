WhichCar
2009 Great Wall X240 (4X4) Cc6461Ky 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2009 Great Wall X240 (4X4) Cc6461Ky 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2009 Great Wall X240 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1800 mm
Length 4620 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2305 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 475 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 244 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Lgwff3A5%&B123456
Country Manufactured China