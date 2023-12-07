WhichCar
2009 Holden Epica Cdxi Ep My09 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2009 Holden Epica Cdxi Ep My09 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2009 Holden Epica Cdxi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4805 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1985 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 237 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Driver Side Engbay
VIN Number Kl3L#69Kj@B123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea