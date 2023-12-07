Specifications for the 2009 Hummer H3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Hummer H3 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1651 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1664 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2841 mm
|Height
|1872 mm
|Length
|4782 mm
|Width
|1989 mm
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2040 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|87 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|346 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|328 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/75 R16
|Rear Tyre
|265/75 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Front Driver Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Admdn13E?@4123456
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,200
- Power Sunroof - $2,000